Home | World | Africa | Rare praises for General Chiwenga over winning court case

Fathers Rights Movement Zimbabwe (FRMZ) has issued a statement congratulating Vice President Rt General Constantino Chiwenga for winning a Supreme Court appeal against a High Court order that gave his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa custody over their children.

FRMZ is a social movement that promotes equal rights for men who want to parent their children.

The Supreme Court of appeal on Thursday set aside a High Court ruling by Justice Christopher Dube -Banda which granted Marry Mubaiwa custody of their three children.



In a statement, the organization said, "We would like to congratulate Hon. Dr. CDGN Chiwenga and his legal team on his legal victory which grants him custody over his children. We applaud the courts over the fair landmark judgment which will be used as a reference by several fathers across Africa who find themselves in similar situations.

"The judgment proves that fathers have rights, and their rights are important and should never be overlooked. We thank Dr. Chiwenga for being a present father, fighting for custody over his children. Thank you Dr. Chiwenga for leading the fight and winning a major victory for Fathers across Africa."

The matter was heard before a Supreme Court bench led by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza alongside Justices Paddington Garwe and Chinembiri Bhunu.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...