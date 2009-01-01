'We demand release of Obert Masaraure now!' ZCP says

The incompetent and uncaring Zimbabwean government has once again unjustifiably arrested members of ARTUZ for peacefully demonstrating against the dire economic situation and protesting for a living wage for civil servants.

ARTUZ president has been taken to Masvingo for exercising the right to demonstrate as per Section 59 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to protest to each and every person in the Republic. This right is further qualified by stating that the right must be exercised peacefully and by unarmed protesters. Cde Masaraure has not violated any conditions of this right.

The Zimbabwe Communist Party demands his immediate release and demands that the government respect the law and constitution of the country. The ZCP reserves the right to legally defend the constitution of Zimbabwe and will not hesitate to exercise this responsibility if these arbitrary violations of the country's constitution continue.

Several times the state has viciously used the security services unlawfully and wantonly against its citizens. We call on state security services servants to take note that they do not serve individuals or a political party but all the citizens of Zimbabwe. The protest for living wages and a competent economic leadership is to the benefit of all. This is not against the state but a genuine grievance which all and sundry feel the pinch of. We urge our compatriots not to participate in the violation of the rights of the very citizens they have sworn an oath to protect!

To all the working class, AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO ALL! Let us unite to demand the respect of our right to protest peacefully.

Release Obert Masaraure Now!

We demand better Governance Now!

We demand a living wage for civil servants Now!

We demand an all-inclusive National Economic Dialogue Now!