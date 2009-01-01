Home | World | Africa | ZBC SAGA: Auxilia Mnangagwa steps in

Ministry of Health and Child Care Ambassador Auxilia Mnangagwa has reportedly intervened in a cooperate disciplinary case by the state broadcaster ZBC TV which had saw Cameraman Stan Marodza being suspended for allegedly smuggling a video of President Emmerson Mnangagwa telling the nation that the controversial Drax International had donated US$60 million worth of medical stuff for the fight against COVID-19.

According to impeccable sources, the powerful First Lady had a conversation with the Ministry of Information officials which led them to reverse the suspension but booked him for a disciplinary hearing next week Tuesday.

The video appeared on the 8pm news bulletin sometime in April.

According to Newsday Marodza, who took the video clip and was accused by Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana of sneaking it onto the main news bulletin, has been suspended. Mangwana also accused Marodza of selling the video to Delish Nguwaya, the man at the centre of the US$60 million procurement scandal that has sucked in Mnangagwa's family.

The video allegedly embarrassed Mnangagwa and his family after they claimed that they had no links to Drax International or its representative Nguwaya, yet the clip shows the president standing next to Nguwaya and announcing a donation of US$60 million which he said came after he personally appealed to the company.

Nyambabvu, instead accuses Marodza of using the video clip, which has poor sound quality despite his bosses instructing otherwise.

"Upon returning to Pockets Hill, the reporter Abigail Tembo debriefed the news editor who consulted with the director of news and current affairs and it was decided that the US$60 million donation must be excluded from the reporter's story due to poor audio," Nyambabvu alleged.

Three days later, Marodza is alleged to have smuggled the story into the 8pm news as the top story.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...