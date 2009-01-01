BREAKING: Teachers leader arrested over Monday US$ domonstration
- 5 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Reports reaching this publication indicate that he has been transferred to Masvingo. The arrest is in connection with a demonstration staged by ARTUZ members in Masvingo on the 22nd of July demanding US$ salaries.
During the demonstration, teachers took to the streets of carrying mock coffins written Rest in Peace my ZWL salaries and placards written Pay our police, Pay our soldiers they protect us they need decent salaries.ARTUZ Gender Secretary for Masvingo province Sheila Chirisamhuru was arrested with 3 others during the launch of the national protest at Mucheke District Education offices.
This is a developing story…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles