Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Teachers leader arrested over Monday US$ domonstration
ZBC SAGA: Auxilia Mnangagwa steps in

BREAKING: Teachers leader arrested over Monday US$ domonstration



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President Obert Masaraure President has been arrested at Harare Central where he was summoned to appear by the CID Law and Order section.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that he has been transferred to Masvingo. The arrest is in connection with a demonstration staged by ARTUZ members in Masvingo on the 22nd of July demanding US$ salaries.

During the demonstration, teachers took to the streets of carrying mock coffins written Rest in Peace my ZWL salaries and placards written Pay our police, Pay our soldiers they protect us they need decent salaries.

ARTUZ Gender Secretary for Masvingo province Sheila Chirisamhuru was arrested with 3 others during the launch of the national protest at Mucheke District Education offices.

This is a developing story…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158