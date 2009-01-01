Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Teachers leader arrested over Monday US$ domonstration

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) President Obert Masaraure President has been arrested at Harare Central where he was summoned to appear by the CID Law and Order section.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that he has been transferred to Masvingo. The arrest is in connection with a demonstration staged by ARTUZ members in Masvingo on the 22nd of July demanding US$ salaries.

During the demonstration, teachers took to the streets of carrying mock coffins written Rest in Peace my ZWL salaries and placards written Pay our police, Pay our soldiers they protect us they need decent salaries.

ARTUZ Gender Secretary for Masvingo province Sheila Chirisamhuru was arrested with 3 others during the launch of the national protest at Mucheke District Education offices.

This is a developing story…

