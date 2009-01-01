Venda King fingered in R2 billion bank heist
According to a report titled The Great Bank Heist wrote by Advocate Terry Motau, assisted by Werksmans Attorneys, the King allegedly benefited to the tune of tens of millions of rands that flowed to his accounts or those of people and organizations associated with him.
The king's spokesperson, Advocate Makonde Mathivha has told South African media that Ramabulana will have no problem settling any legitimate VBS Mutual Bank debt he may have, but he needs to be properly informed of the details of the money he is supposed to owe.
Below is the list of people implicated and the amount they received:
Vele and its associates, the majority shareholder in VBS R936,669,111
VBS and Vele chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325,896,831
Free State Development Corporation R104,130,932
Former Limpopo ANCYL leader and director: Moshate Investment Group Kabelo Matsepe R35,400,105
Former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba R33,978,379
VBS general head of treasury and capital management Phophi Mukhodobwane R30,572,296
Attorney and Venda king's advisor Paul Makhavu R30,461,788
Vele investments chief executive Robert Madzonga R30,372,282
VBS chief executive Andile Ramavhunga R28,925,934
VBS retail managing director Solly Maposa R24,441,877
Gundo Wealth Solutions director and ANC connected Ralliom Razwinane R24,224,198
Firmanox R17,748,384Venda king Toni Mphephu R17,729,758
VBS/Vele spokesperson Ndivhuwo Khangale R16,830,091
Businessman Sechaba Serote R16,653,458
Former PIC head of legal Ernest Nesane R16,646,086
Brian Shivambu, brother of the EFF's Floyd Shivambu R16,148,569
Former PIC head of risk and compliance Paul Magula R14,818,098
CA, Insure Group chief executive Charl Cilliers R12,683,947
Tiisang Private Capital R12,489,230
Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss Maanda Manyatshe R11,279,242
VBS sales general manager Sasa Nemabubuni R9,169,288
Sabicorp R8,453,585
VBS non-executive director & former SAPS CFO Avhashoni Ramikosi R5,972,288
Brilliantel finance and admin manager Takalani Mmbi R4,404,178
Matodzi personal assistant Phillip Tshililo R2,039,990
