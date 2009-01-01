Home | World | Africa | Zimra investigates over 600 corruption cases

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) investigated 600 corruption cases during 2019, with $154 million being identified for recovery as the institution goes after properties acquired through fraudulent activities.

A ZIMRA Commissioner General summary presentation for 2019 seen by the media this Friday reveals that most of the investigated cases involve tax collection and evasion systems, lifestyle audits of its employees and smuggling activities, among others.

The presentation which was made at the authority's virtual annual general meeting this Thursday also states that the institution won its first historic assets forfeiture case in the second quarter of this year.

Business consultant, Dumisani Ngwenya says the authority should focus on stamping out the illicit deals to broaden the revenue collection base.

"It is all about how they intend to forge ahead with their plans otherwise this is a real test case whereby the authorities need to continue pursuing the benefit of the economy," he said.

Corporate governance expert, Luxon Zembe says accountability of revenue collection systems is also important towards reviving the economy.

"What we can safely say is that while they are doing a commendable job, it is all about what can be done to enforce more systems or measures," said Zembe.

Some of the key features of the presentation include the projected slowdown of revenue inflows due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans by ZIMRA this year, the impact of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme on taxation and removal of revenue leakages, among others.

