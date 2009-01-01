5 die in accident
The accident occurred earlier today when the vehicle they were travelling is said to have suffered brake failure seven kilometres shy of completing the Mavhuradonha mountain range.
Muzarabani district development coordinator Mr John Chihobo said five others are in a critical condition and were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
The other 8 who were injured are admitted at St Albert's Hospital. The 18 were travelling in two vehicles and were accompanying the body of their deceased relative.
