'Join protest demanding legitimate state' Chamisa called – he gave away legitimacy, wandering Jew

In Christian legend the wandering Jew is a character doomed to live until the end of the world because he taunted Jesus on the way to the Crucifixion. He is doomed to wander, looking for something he is doomed never to find because he does not know what it is he is looking for.

Nelson Chamisa is the "wandering Jew" of Zimbabwe politics.

"Going forward, as we alluded to in our independence speech, 40 is a sacred number – life begins at 40, the children of Israel took 40 years to cross into Canaan and Jesus Christ spent 40 days and 40 nights in the wilderness. Zimbabwe turned 40 this year! Hope is our portion!" said Chamisa in his latest epistle.

"Let us prepare for the new independence as we claim back all that was stolen and demand a people's government through citizens' peaceful protests per section 59 of the constitution. People of Zimbabwe deserve a legitimate capable state. The change we demand! None but ourselves!"

This is just nonsense! MDC has had many golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms necessary to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. The party has failed to implement even one reform. Not one! To make matters worse, MDC has continued to participate in these flawed and illegal elections, ignoring the repeated advice not to, and giving Zanu PF legitimacy.

Is Chamisa suggesting MDC did not implementing reforms, etc. to end the Zanu PF dictatorship deliberately because the nation was waiting to reach this magic number – 40 years. Now the nation has reached the magic age we can finally enter our Promised Land – a healthy and functioning democratic Zimbabwe!

Except that Zimbabwe is still a pariah state, a Banana Republic, ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs and not a democratic country. Chamisa, who envisages himself as the Biblical Joshua, has failed to lead the nation across the imaginary River Jordan! Indeed, the people of Zimbabwe will be very foolish to continue to follow this wandering Jew!

Chamisa and his MDC friends are corrupt, incompetent and sell-outs. The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect these MDC leaders to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Instead of implementing the reforms the MDC leaders have sold-out big time and are now Zanu PF acolytes. They are running with the hare and hunting with the hounds.

The only way out of this economic and political mess is for Zimbabwe to find someone who will implement the democratic reforms since MDC have failed to do it.



As long as MDC continues to give Zanu PF political legitimacy by participating in flawed elections; Zanu PF thugs use this ill-gotten legitimacy to resist pressure for the regime to step down. The solution is to expose MDC leaders for what they are – corrupt, incompetent and sell-outs with no political credibility.

By failing to implement any reform in 20 years, participating in flawed elections and now by denying Chamisa's unconstitutional succession was anything but MDC leaders have but stripped themselves of all political credibility. Zanu PF will now find the party cannot derive political legitimacy from a discredited opposition party. Zanu PF will be compelled to step down.



Nelson Chamisa and his corrupt, incompetent and sell-out MDC friends have no clue what the democratic reforms needed to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship are much less how they are to be implemented. It is therefore no surprise that they have failed to implement even one reform in 20 years. All these Zimbabweans out there who continue to follow and support MDC, no questions asked, must know in Chamisa they have the wandering Jew personified.



"Zimbabwean must protest to demand legitimate state!" But it was your participation in the flawed elections against repeated warning not to that gave vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy!