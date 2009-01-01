Home | World | Africa | Brutality and Aggression against journalists by security forces must stop
Open letter to the Minister of Local Govt and Rural and Urban Development Hon. July Moyo
Bulawayo water problems littered with superstition and politics: Bajila

Brutality and Aggression against journalists by security forces must stop



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, ZUJ, has called on the Zimbabwean government to ensure the safety of journalists following the latest incident in which two journalists were tortured by soldiers and police officers on patrol in Harare on Wednesday evening.

The two journalists, Leopold Munhende and Munashe Chokodza were accosted by the security forces while coming from work.

They informed the ZUJ office that when asked why they were out and about, they explained that they were journalists coming from work and proceeded to produce their accreditation cards.

One of the soldiers then called out loudly that they were actually on the hunt for journalists during their operations under the current COVID19 lockdown.

The security forces then went on to torture and humiliate the journalists for their own amusement.

The journalists sustained injuries as they were tackled to the ground and beaten with truncheons and whips.

They have received medical attention while efforts to make a police report were initially being resisted.

ZUJ Secretary General Foster Dongozi said what was alarming was the admission by security forces that they were on the hunt for journalists.

"The admission that journalists are a special target explains the huge body count of journalists who have been beaten, arrested or harassed by Zimbabwean security forces since the COVID19 lockdown.

"That is totally unacceptable because as Zimbabweans, journalists are equally entitled to protection and safety which should be provided by the State and its different organs."

Dongozi said following the crackdown by the security forces, they were left with no option but to appeal to the government to guarantee the safety and protection of journalists and media workers.

"The abuse and harassment of Zimbabwean journalists by Zimbabwean security forces has reached epidemic levels and we appeal to the government to ensure that journalists are safe and protected.

"These unwarranted acts of brutality, aggression and destabilisation of journalists doing their work must stop immediately," said Dongozi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181