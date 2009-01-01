Home | World | Africa | Bulawayo water problems littered with superstition and politics: Bajila

MDC Alliance activist Descent Bajila has bemoaned that the saddest issue about the Bulawayo Water Problem is that it is littered with too much superstition and too much politics but too little science and too little economics.

"Maybe we could have a proper debate if we try and answer the following questions as citizens: Who owns the water at Zambezi, Mtshabezi, Khami, Ncema, Nyakuni, and Gwayi in terms of the Water Act (1997)? Whose responsibility is it to supply citizens with clean and safe water? Economically, how much is needed to draw water from the Zambezi to Bulawayo? Scientifically, is it possible to clean Khami water for safe human consumption? We will deal with the social issues around this later. Science first). In the medium term, which one is more expensive between de-siltation of existing dams, purification of Khami Water and drawing water from the Zambezi? NB: This has a bearing on the cost of potable water," he said.

"How old is the Bulawayo water reticulation infrastructure and how much is needed to replace (NOT REPAIR) it?"

