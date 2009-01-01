Home | World | Africa | Man rapes teen girl, bribes her with biscuits
A Chiweshe man who raped and bribed a 15 year old girl with biscuits and body lotion was jailed 12 years by Bindura regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna yesterday.

Bvunzai Chigwada (29) was jailed after full trial and the magistrate conditionally suspended two years.

Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that on September 29 last year the complanaint went to the accused's house looking for her boyfriend and was told by the accused to wait for him as he was not around.

The complanaint kept waiting until it got late and her boyfriend did not show up.

The rapist gave the minor a place to sleep in the kitchen and around midnight he came and raped her twice.

She screamed for help but no one heard her.

The following day both the rapist and the complanaint went to Jaji shopping centre, Chiweshe where he bought her biscuits and body lotion to buy her silence.

The complanaint went to her aunt's place and divulged the rape leading to Chigwada's arrest.

