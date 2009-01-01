Home | World | Africa | WATCH: 'At least Mugabe's kids were not thieves'

Godfrey Tsenengamu, the expelled former Zanu-PF national youth political commissar said that his pressure group, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) is ready to take action against economic injustices, especially corruption.

Tsenengamu accused Zimbabwe's rulers of allowing their children to grab mines across the country at the expense of the general citizenry.

He said that unlike the late former President Robert Mugabe's sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga, the children of Zimbabwe's current rulers are very corrupt.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

