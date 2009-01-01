WATCH: 'At least Mugabe's kids were not thieves'
- 4 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Godfrey Tsenengamu, the expelled former Zanu-PF national youth political commissar said that his pressure group, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) is ready to take action against economic injustices, especially corruption.
Tsenengamu accused Zimbabwe's rulers of allowing their children to grab mines across the country at the expense of the general citizenry.He said that unlike the late former President Robert Mugabe's sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga, the children of Zimbabwe's current rulers are very corrupt.
Watch the video below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 166