ZSE trading suspended, awaiting guidance from ministry
Following the statement issued by the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on 26 June 2020, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has suspended trading until further notice, FinX reported.
The exchange said it had engaged both the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the way forward after accusations it was a conduit for economic sabotage and was facilitating illicit forex trades.
"While we await the guidance from our regulators on the operational modalities going forward, we notify our stakeholders that trading has been suspended until further notice."
