Sha Sha scoops BET Award

Oh hail Queen of Amapiano!!! Zimbabwe's very own Sha Sha (real name Shamiso Mapimbiro) has been announced as the BET winner for the Viewer's Choice: Best International Act.

Just like the nomination, this win came as another big surprise to Sha Sha who posted: "Wow, what just happened!! A BET, thank you my people back home and all over the world man" on her Facebook page moments being announced as the winner.

This is her first international award and fans, who clearly rallied behind her in their thousands, have been congratulating her on her social media pages.

"You deserve it Sha Sha. We will always love you and your voice… This is only the beginning," commented one Thami Shozi.

