Sha Sha scoops BET Award
- 3 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Just like the nomination, this win came as another big surprise to Sha Sha who posted: "Wow, what just happened!! A BET, thank you my people back home and all over the world man" on her Facebook page moments being announced as the winner.
This is her first international award and fans, who clearly rallied behind her in their thousands, have been congratulating her on her social media pages.
"You deserve it Sha Sha. We will always love you and your voice… This is only the beginning," commented one Thami Shozi.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles