Chinese company compensates shot employee

A Chinese company whose senior manager shot at an employee over a pay dispute has so far paid out US$20 000 for medical bills towards the victims' family while the Asian national implicated in the case languishes in prison.

They have also paid out an unspecified amount as compensation to the employee for the incident

David Zhou, the leader of the Chinese business community in Zimbabwe told a press briefing on Friday that the family of Kenneth Tachiona, who was allegedly shot on the ankle by Zhang Xuelin, a manager at Reden Minehas so far been given USD$ 20 000 while all medical bills are being catered for.

"We are helping in the best possible way that we can. This is a regrettable incident and we believe that it won't happen again. We have also assisted Wendy Chikwaira who was also shot on the arm and we are still engaging the concerned families so that we can find a solution to this," said Zhou.

Chikwaira and Tachiona reportedly approached Xuelin to demand their unpaid wages before they got into a brawl that ended when he shot and wounded them.

Tachiona is recovering at Midlands Provincial Hospital in Gweru where he was admitted while Chikwaira was treated and discharged.

Zhou said the behaviour of Xeulin was personal and does not reflect the entire Chinese community in Zimbabwe.

The company stated that mine manager who is still in police cells fired two shots in the air but the employees, who were demanding to be paid in USD$, continued to charge towards him. Out of fear he shot the victim on the ankle.

China and Zimbabwe have long-standing friendship and cooperation but the Asian giant has often being accused of abusing the cordial relations.

Reeden Mine is located some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) south of Gweru along the Matobo road.

