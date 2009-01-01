Home | World | Africa | Gumbo tells Mnangagwa to engage rivals

Returning Zanu-PF member Rugare Gumbo says that President Emmerson Mnangagwa need to join hands with the opposition and other social formations to end the country's deepening political and economic crises.

Gumbo said that the dialogue mechanism is the most ideal way forward. He said Zanu-PF on its own cannot solve the current crisis.

Gumbo also said that he had not applied to rejoin the party, but he had been invited back. He is now waiting for official confirmation.

Meanwhile, opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of abusing State institutions to push his party into dialogue, pleading with Sadc and the international community to stand in solidarity with the 'oppressed people of Zimbabwe'.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was using the courts, Parliament, the army and police to silence and decimate the MDC Alliance by sponsoring some elements within the opposition movement as a way of pushing for a one-party State.

