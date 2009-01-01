Home | World | Africa | Civil servants, govt meet over salaries
Civil servants, govt meet over salaries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 13 minutes ago
Government is set to meet with civil servants today over salaries and perks under the National Joint Negotiating Council.

The NJNC has since written to the Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander advising them of the meeting, which will be held this morning.

The meeting is expected to ventilate on new issues with both the government and workers being allowed to present their side of the story.

Civil servants are demanding full US dollar-based salaries.

