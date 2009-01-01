Matiza should not lie about wagons deal

IN response to 'COVID-19 delays wagons delivery from Russia', MBUDAYA says: Government has been lying since independence.

The issue of National Railways of Zimbabwe recapitalisation has been on the cards for too long. Remember a few years ago, there was a deal said to have been signed been Zimbabwe and Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group and Transnet. What became of it? Nothing.

Actually, the tender was revoked and all contracts cancelled. So what Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza is saying is no surprise at all. We have been through this and we will go through it again.

The Essar Holdings-Zisco deal failed to get into motion. It suffered a stillbirth. With this government which is failing to get forex for fuel imports, feed its citizens, it would be too much to move its nation on rail.

Currently, we are embroiled in the Zupco saga, where allegations have been made that Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwireyi is expected to rake in millions of dollars through Landela, a company he is linked with.

Nothing positive has come out of such huge deals. If it were Energy minister Fortune Chasi making the revelations, I would have been inclined to believe. He is skinning live black mambas and puff adders.