PHOTOS: Chamisa abducted, forced to drink urine

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has reported that its Goromonzi South Youth District Chairman Davison Chamisa has been located in Norton after been drugged, brutalized, assaulted.

According to the party, Chamisa was dumbed in a railway line whilst unconscious and was injected with an unknown substance and made to consume pills and forced to drink the torturer's urine.

Chamisa was reported missing on Sunday in all police with the party saying they had previously been told he is at Ruwa police station.

