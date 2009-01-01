PHOTOS: Chamisa abducted, forced to drink urine
According to the party, Chamisa was dumbed in a railway line whilst unconscious and was injected with an unknown substance and made to consume pills and forced to drink the torturer's urine.
Chamisa was reported missing on Sunday in all police with the party saying they had previously been told he is at Ruwa police station.
