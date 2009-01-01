Home | World | Africa | Fadzayi Mahere's special message to Malawi President
The differences between Malawi events and Zimbabwe.

Fadzayi Mahere's special message to Malawi President



The MDC Alliance extends its warm congratulations to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance of Malawi upon their historic victory in the recent presidential election. Your victory represents a triumph of courage and determination to fight for a just cause. We applaud the strength of willpower of Malawians who rose to defend their electoral democracy when it was under severe threat.

We draw profound lessons from that great effort.

We applaud the courage shown by Malawian institutions that defended the Constitution and democracy during a difficult time. Progressive nations are built upon strong institutions and Malawi has shown leadership in this regard.

We congratulate these institutions for being true and faithful to their constitutional mandate.

We in Zimbabwe are inspired by your achievements and look forward to greater cooperation, assistance and solidarity as we work towards recovering our democracy. Our region has suffered great adversity on the path of democratisation but moments of triumph such as yours provide great hope to all democrats.

Africa has been waiting for a new generation of leaders guided by progressive politics. We urge you to use your leadership to open a new path for the continent and to strengthen democracy while meeting the expectations of the millions who trusted you with their votes.

The MDC Alliance will continue to support President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the Tonse Alliance and the people of Malawi as they embark on the critical task of transforming the Warm Heart of Africa anchored on the Tonse Alliance's powerful electoral manifesto: Servant Leadership, Unity, Prospering Together, Ending Corruption and Rule of Law (SUPER).

