Mat North schools ready for June exams

SCHOOLS in Matabeleland North province are ready for the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) June exams, the Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu has said.

Speaking during a donation of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) by Dingani Bookshop and Bheksaz Shalom Solutions at a local bookshop yesterday, Mr Mpofu said all the 42 Zimsec centres for the June exams have been disinfected.

"As a province we are ready for the June exams which are going to start on Tuesday and we have 42 centres that are going to be conducting the examinations.

"All the centres have been disinfected from disinfecting chemicals donated by National University of Science and Technology (Nust) while Lupane State University provided with 1000 litres of sanitisers," said Mr Mpofu.

Mr Mpofu said most of the June candidates are private candidates with pupils who are borders expected to be at the centres by today (Sunday).

He expressed gratitude to partners for their timely donations which will go a long way in mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

"Most of the candidates are private candidates and those who are pupils and will be writing the June exams are numbering over 1000.

"We are grateful to the partners who have assisted us with donations to ensure that as schools we are ready for the examination periods. The donation of 1000 face masks by these two companies will ensure that teachers and students are equipped with PPE," said Mr Mpofu.

Dingani bookshop owner Mr Witness Dingani said, "It is our mission to make sure we provide for the society. As a bookshop we deal with schools and there are currently facing challenges thus need the for us to assist them. They have to prepare for the exams at the same time fight against this global pandemic."

BSS chief executive officer Mr Bhekokuhle Dube said as a logistics company working closely with Government, they felt the need to chip in with support.

"As Bheksaz Shalom Solutions together with our brand Ambassador LeeMcHoney we are happy to be part of this initiative as our income comes from the people who send parcels through us on daily basis including Government institutions, hence it is our duty to help where we can.

"Teachers play a vital role in the country hence it is our duty as community to take care of them as safety is a priority in one's life," said Mr Dube.

