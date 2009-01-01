Home | World | Africa | Macheso distances self from Franco Slomo
Mat North schools ready for June exams

Macheso distances self from Franco Slomo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso who parted ways with struggling Franco "Slomo" Dhaka has distanced him self from his rebel.

Slomo is currently finding it difficult to put food on the table and was recently dumped by his wife due to poverty.

Macheso had posted a video of Slomo dancing at his band during their working days on his Twitter handle.

"The Franco Slomo post yesterday was just to reminisce the good old times just like we sometimes share about past band members.He is not part of Orchestra Mberikwazvo and there is no such engagement.We wish him well.Enjoy the solo guitar magic from Mike Maikoko," reads Macheso's tweet.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic musicians have been hit hard as they cannot afford to conduct live shows.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165