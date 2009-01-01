Home | World | Africa | Macheso distances self from Franco Slomo

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso who parted ways with struggling Franco "Slomo" Dhaka has distanced him self from his rebel.

Slomo is currently finding it difficult to put food on the table and was recently dumped by his wife due to poverty.

Macheso had posted a video of Slomo dancing at his band during their working days on his Twitter handle.

"The Franco Slomo post yesterday was just to reminisce the good old times just like we sometimes share about past band members.He is not part of Orchestra Mberikwazvo and there is no such engagement.We wish him well.Enjoy the solo guitar magic from Mike Maikoko," reads Macheso's tweet.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic musicians have been hit hard as they cannot afford to conduct live shows.

