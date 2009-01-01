Home | World | Africa | Madhuku blasts government on electoral reforms
Madhuku blasts government on electoral reforms



National Constitution Assembly (ANC) leader  Lovemore Madhuku has challenged the government on electoral reforms and recommendations of the Commission."I will speak as a politician and NCA leader. The government is still to implement some of the key recommendations of the Commission. Nothing has been done in the area of electoral reforms. On the contrary Constitutional Amendment No 2 undermines some of the points," he said via Twitter

Madhuku was responding to Permanent Secretary in the ministry of information Nick Mangwana's tweet on Motlanthe commission which he said the government has fully complied to it.

