The Kingdom of Mzilikazi Khumalo whose people are predominately found in present day South-Western Zimbabwe is marred with civil fights to select the authentic successor of the people called Amahlabezulu.

In Zimbabwe's claimants to the throne, Zwide Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo are fighting to discredit Bulelani Khumalo who enjoys popular support as the rightful heir to the throne of AmaNdebele.

In South Africa, a tale is told that one Theophilus Khumalo popularly known as Dr. Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs who claimed to be a direct descendent of Mzilikazi and wanted to be made King AmaNdebele.

His efforts were, however, defeated by one Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi who claims to be a descendant of Prince Nkulumane kaMzilikazi and is the current reigning Queen of the Mzilikazi tribe in South Africa.



Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi III was born on the 14th of February 1966 in the South-Westen townships famously known as Soweto, in Meadowlands zone 8. Born in a family of 6 siblings and being the second child from a married couple of the Manasi Mzilikazi-Khumalo and his wife Gladys Thobeka Khumalo. The first born being her late brother Caleb Salanaye,then the late Boy Noise (3rd born), then the late Blessed Timothy (4th born), then the late Gabriel Abednico 5th born , then the last born Jacqualine Khumalo.

The Queen or Her Majesty as she is addressed is the founder of the Mzilikazi-Nkulumane Royal Kingdom and Nkulumane Foundation (191/377 NPO) an arm of society that aims to do social and economic justice.

According to its website, the Foundation exists to achieve the ideals of Queen Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi III who is adamant that everyone should do their bit to uplift their communities.

Queen Cynthia Khumalo was crowned as the Queen of Africa during the Official Coronation ceremony held in 2019.