Meet the reigning Ndebele leader Queen Cynthia Khumalo Mzilikazi
- 2 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In Zimbabwe's claimants to the throne, Zwide Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo are fighting to discredit Bulelani Khumalo who enjoys popular support as the rightful heir to the throne of AmaNdebele.
In South Africa, a tale is told that one Theophilus Khumalo popularly known as Dr. Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs who claimed to be a direct descendent of Mzilikazi and wanted to be made King AmaNdebele.
His efforts were, however, defeated by one Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi who claims to be a descendant of Prince Nkulumane kaMzilikazi and is the current reigning Queen of the Mzilikazi tribe in South Africa.
Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi III was born on the 14th of February 1966 in the South-Westen townships famously known as Soweto, in Meadowlands zone 8. Born in a family of 6 siblings and being the second child from a married couple of the Manasi Mzilikazi-Khumalo and his wife Gladys Thobeka Khumalo. The first born being her late brother Caleb Salanaye,then the late Boy Noise (3rd born), then the late Blessed Timothy (4th born), then the late Gabriel Abednico 5th born , then the last born Jacqualine Khumalo.
The Queen or Her Majesty as she is addressed is the founder of the Mzilikazi-Nkulumane Royal Kingdom and Nkulumane Foundation (191/377 NPO) an arm of society that aims to do social and economic justice.
According to its website, the Foundation exists to achieve the ideals of Queen Cynthia Puna Khumalo-Mzilikazi III who is adamant that everyone should do their bit to uplift their communities.
Queen Cynthia Khumalo was crowned as the Queen of Africa during the Official Coronation ceremony held in 2019.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles