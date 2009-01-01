Home | World | Africa | June exams begin tomorrow
Journalist arrested for 'insulting' Mnangagwa
Cain Mathema summoned over schools reopening

June exams begin tomorrow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Candidates registered for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will write as scheduled, beginning tomorrow, despite calls by some unions to delay them until adequate safety measures against Covid-19 are in place.

Announcing the development at a press conference in Harare this afternoon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema reiterated that all obligatory processes have been put in place to ascertain "the safety of candidates and invigilators during the course of the examinations".

"To this end, thermometers, disinfectants, face masks, wash facilities and hand sanitisers have been procured for all examination centres to protect from Covid-19" he said.

"Examination centres have also been disinfected in line with Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) guidelines."

The examinations will run from tomorrow to July 22.

Minister Mathema expressed gratitude to the First Family, the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce against Covid-19, headed by Vice President Mohadi, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other stakeholders for making the June exams a reality through their "guidance and assistance" in readying the centres in tandem with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The June 2020 examination period for Ordinary Level will run from June 30 to July 20, while the Advanced Level session will begin on June 30 and end on July 23.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159