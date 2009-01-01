Home | World | Africa | WATCH: ZANU PF Youths demand Chihuri to be taken to mental hospital

ZANU PF Acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau has condemned former police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri for telling the media that President Emmerson Mnangagwa snatched his pregnant wife during the war of liberation.

Chihuri had said Mnangagwa's hatred for him is deeply personal and stems from that era.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Youth League also threw a jibe at former Youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono saying their antics to incite progressive Zimbabweans are in vain.

Watch the video below:

