2 die in separate scotchcart accidents

TWO people died in separate accidents involving scotchcarts in Odzi and nyazura at the weekend.

The tragic events took place on Saturday. Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed both incidents.

In the first incident, albert Matiza (40) was travelling in a scotchcart with a minor in nyamajura village,

Odzi, but the cart reportedly hit a stone and overturned, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, Farirai njangu, a female juvenile aged 15 from Village 5B nyadzonya in nyazura died on the spot when the scotchcart she was travelling in while in the company of roderick Mavhuna also hit a stone and overturned.

She was hit on the head and died on the spot.

