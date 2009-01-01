Home | World | Africa | New Zimdollar to US$ rate unveiled

The Zimbabwe Dollar has done a nosedive at a forex auction conducted this Tuesday seeing the United States dollar (as ZBC termed it) firming from last week's 57 to 63.74.

The nosedive comes after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe removed the 1:25 fixed rate allowing for a bidding process to control the rate.

The Old Mutual Implied Rate which is regarded as a forecast of the rate currently pits e rate at 1:122.22





CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...