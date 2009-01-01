Home | World | Africa | New Zimdollar to US$ rate unveiled
New Zimdollar to US$ rate unveiled



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
The Zimbabwe Dollar has done a nosedive at a  forex auction conducted this Tuesday seeing the United States dollar (as ZBC termed it) firming from last week's 57 to 63.74.

The nosedive comes after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe removed the 1:25 fixed rate allowing for a bidding process to control the rate.

The Old  Mutual Implied Rate which  is regarded as  a forecast of the rate currently pits e rate at 1:122.22


Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

