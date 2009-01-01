Home | World | Africa | Zimdollar tanks again
The forex auction conducted this Tuesday saw the Zimbabwe dollar depreciating to Z$63.74 to the US dollar from $57.36 last week.

This is the second day of the foreign currency auction following its introduction last week.

The auction is conducted every Tuesday with the exchange rate of the day being adopted until the next auction.

Zimbabwe has been struggling to stabilise its currency, which is now trading at approximately Z$100 to the greenback on the parallel market.

