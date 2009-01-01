Home | World | Africa | Child marriage costs hubby
A Mbire man left Guruve magistrates courts in stitches after he queried the wisdom of having to be subjected to a trial over impregnating his 15-year-old wife.

The suspect who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant pleaded not guilty to contravening section 70 of the criminal codification act that is having sex with a minor before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso today.

"Your Worship, why am l in court today when the complainant in question is my wife? She is carrying my unborn child and has since eloped to me and we are happily staying together" he lamented.

The state-led by Carson Kundiona alleged sometime in January the suspect proposed love to the complainant and she agreed.

The suspect had unprotected sex once with the complainant on March 3 at Jurujena village in Mbire.

The matter came to light when the complainant missed her period and told her grandfather.

The grandfather escorted the complainant to Mushumbi police station to file a police report leading to accused person's arrest.

The matter continues on July 14.

