Afcon finals postponed to 2022



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 59 minutes ago
THE Warriors will have to wait a little bit longer before getting down to action following CAF's decision to postpone the 2021 AFCON finals to January 2022.

The tournament was scheduled to be hosted from next January in Cameroon. But, with uncertainty over how to handle the qualifiers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CAF executive decided to postpone their flagship tournament.

A decision was also taken to cancel the women's edition of AFCON outright.

The tournament was scheduled for November in the Republic of Congo. Zimbabwe have four points in the qualifiers for the AFCON finals after a home draw against Botswana and an away victory in Zambia.

