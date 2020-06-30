Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe soldiers go hungry...criminal activities feared
Zimbabwe soldiers go hungry...criminal activities feared



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  9 hours 20 minutes ago
Zimbabwean soldiers who were instrumental in effecting the November 2017 military coup are hungry and the government has been implored to step in and assist then to prevent the details from engaging in criminal activities.

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has warned that Zimbabwean soldiers are hungry and the government must take decisive action to ensure they're not "tempted" into a life of crime and corruption."

— Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) June 30, 2020

Malaba added that the Minister said for the protection of citizens it was important that the armed forces were jnot trempted. "She appealed to the National Assembly to assist her ministry in securing resources. Because we're not well-resourced, our soldiers do not have their rations. It's important, if we're going to protect the citizens, that now we get resources so that our soldiers will not be tempted." Malaba posted.

