Zimbabwe soldiers go hungry...criminal activities feared
- 9 hours 20 minutes ago
Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has warned that Zimbabwean soldiers are hungry and the government must take decisive action to ensure they're not "tempted" into a life of crime and corruption."
Malaba added that the Minister said for the protection of citizens it was important that the armed forces were jnot trempted. "She appealed to the National Assembly to assist her ministry in securing resources. Because we're not well-resourced, our soldiers do not have their rations. It's important, if we're going to protect the citizens, that now we get resources so that our soldiers will not be tempted." Malaba posted.
