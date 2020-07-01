Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Joshua Nkomo carries Pathisa Nyathi's son

Butholezwe Nyathi, the son of revered historian Pathisa Nyathi has joined Zimbabweans in celebrating the death day of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo by posting, on social media, a photo of him seated at the lap of General Josh as he was affectionately known.



Nyathi is the current Director of Bulawayo Art Gallery.

My experience of Joshua Nkomo is that l once sat on his lap in my childhood. Here's the V11. #21years #RememberingJoshuaNkomo pic.twitter.com/vqLvh3KYGn — Kgosi Nyathi (@kgosinyathi) July 1, 2020

Joshua Nkomo passed on in 1999 on 1 July after a long illness.

