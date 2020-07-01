PHOTO: Joshua Nkomo carries Pathisa Nyathi's son
- 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nyathi is the current Director of Bulawayo Art Gallery.
My experience of Joshua Nkomo is that l once sat on his lap in my childhood. Here's the V11. #21years #RememberingJoshuaNkomo pic.twitter.com/vqLvh3KYGn— Kgosi Nyathi (@kgosinyathi) July 1, 2020
Joshua Nkomo passed on in 1999 on 1 July after a long illness.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185