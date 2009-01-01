Home | World | Africa | A new oppostion front stronger than MDC threatens ZANU PF

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has revealed that the government is aware of a new opposition front led by market manipulators which seeks to overthrow the government.

In an interview with The Herald, Charamba said the new opposition front was using the markets as the rallying point.

"The politics are being shaped from the market, it is as if we are being told, if you won't have MDC-Alliance for an opposition then we will create an opposition for you through illicit market activities, through illicit NGOs, through disgruntled unions and through embassies mostly so given to making anti-government statements, when you coalesce that you will realise that we are in a phase where destabilisation has assumed a market form. The calculation was a health sector led generalised public strike, we are aware of such plots," Charamba told Herald.

The former Secretary for Information is on record saying the security forces will camp at the markets because the financial markerts were now controlling the politics in the streets.

Commenting on Charamba's statements senior journalist Dumisani Muleya said the current government was a victim of Mugabeism, an ideology which they did not dump when they assumed power.





That Zim is run by corrupt and incompetent leaders, including some phonies (fakes) and frauds, is now beyond reasonable doubt.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba unwittingly summarised leadership and policy failures of the regime and its insecurities very well when he said:

"We have realised that there is a clear nexus between runaway market activities and runaway opposition politics, that more and more, the security threat to this country, the destabilisation to this country is finding expressing through the market, so there is heightened smuggling of gold, there is heightened transactions, there is release of precious foreign currency into the black market, all to create a generalised instability which have the effect of creating disenchantment on the part of the government."

When the coup gang took over in 2017, all reasonable and serious people cautioned against merely replacing a failed dictator with his best students and enforcers of his rule, while Mugabeism remained entrenched.

The regime tried to rebrand itself with some ridiculous narratives, vacuous slogans and hiring some foreign PR firms to revamp its battered image and reputation. Yet on the ground villagising politics and public affairs, and staffing (and also stuffing) state institutions with homeboys or village cronies and clansmen; so hence continuity and muddling through just like Mugabe did.

Slogans like "second republic; new dispensation and Zimbabwe is open for business" became ubiquitous and were repeated all over the show ad infinitum with monotonous regularity and reckless abandon.

But on the ground nothing was done to ensure political and economic reform to ensure a clear break with the grisly past; to abandon Mugabeism and embrace new politics and a reformist agenda.

Inevitably poor leadership and policy failures became the new trademark of the regime.

As usual the economy came under new incompetent management after extended periods of misrule. The currency issue being the symbol of mismanagement.

Many economists and analysts, including the media, warned of what would inevitably happen and follow if the currency question was not decisively and properly addressed through a holistic economic reform and reconstruction programme.

Now the implosion is happening and look at the govt response: an attack on business, money traders and all things economic, including closing mobile money transactions and the local stock exchange (effectively shutting down the economy), avoiding to confront reality and accepting that it's policy failures which have created the arbitrage in the economy they are now desperately fighting.

This doesn't only undo the "open for business" mantra and keep investors at bay, it also accelerates collapse.

Indeed, that's why the regime is lashing out on political opponents, fearing an uprising.

Most people don't hate politicians per se, they just hate that they always turn out to be what they first promise not to be.



