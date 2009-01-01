Home | World | Africa | Chamisa assures his supporters
A new oppostion front stronger than MDC threatens ZANU PF
NGO director imprisoned over anti Mnangagwa slur as Haruzivishe, Masaraure are freed on bail

Chamisa assures his supporters



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has assured his followers that his approach to politics will breed a new Zimbabwe.

Chamisa made the remarks while responding to a Twitter follower Smiso Dube who had asked that, "Hw fa, the party is being destroyed, u been dispossessed everything, wats yo course of action??"

Said Chamisa, "Varikuyedza all types of machinations and frustrations but haiwa mirai muoone. Ngoma yavakuririsa iyi yave kuda kutsemuka, kumagumo Kune nyaya. Patinoita setapera ndipo patinotangira kutapira ipapo..Take care !

"Trust the formula. You will never regret!"

The MDC leader re-iterated that he will not stop his Christian approach to politic which has been widely condemned by social media users.

"I will always confess Jesus Christ ...Nevertheless among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: For they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God. John 12:42-43." The opposition leader said quoting scripture.  

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
