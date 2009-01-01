Zanu-PF officials clash

MUZARABANI South legislator Tapera Saizi and Muzarabani council chairperson Ashton Chiweshe are reportedly embroiled in a power wrangle emanating from the maize distribution program

Saizi reportedly filed a police report in May to the effect that Chiweshe stole five bags of maize meant for social welfare and he was arrested.

Chiweshe's case failed to kick and Saizi teamed up with other Zanu pf big wigs and stormed at police officer commanding Guruve district Superitendant Robert Torevasei expressing their reservations.

Torevasei confirmed the case saying their complaints were date back to 2018.

"The delegation came to my office but they were complaining that Chiweshe dubiously allocated inputs in 2018 l then instructed Mvurwi Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate," said Torevasei.

Saizi is being accused of conducting night meetings with exiled G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere's members in a bid to further weaken Zanu pf from within through fighting Zanu PF councillors who are loyal to president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Saizi dismissed the claims saying Muzarabani is a peaceful place and there are no fights.

"Muzarabani is a peaceful area there are no fights last week l had a meeting with all councillors and it went on well even our provincial leadership is aware that we are at peace, " he said.

Quizzed on his fight with Chiweshe and his visit to Guruve police boss, Saizi said it is only Chiweshe who is fighting him and he has issues pending before the courts.

"I only have one councillor who is fighting me and he has issues pending before the courts as for Torevasei's visit was for me to make a courtesy call since l did not know him we discussed mining issues l was accompanied by Edward Raradza," he said.

Chiweshe distanced himself from the fight saying he is just a councillor and not eying Saizi's post.

"I am not fighting anyone because l am just a Councillor and do not have ambitions of being a Member of Parliament," Chiweshe said.

Meanwhile, Saizi dismissed Kasukuwere's links as mere lies.

Kasukuwere who hails from Mount Darwin together with his brother Dickson Mafios are still strong in Mashonaland Central province with Zanu PF supporters calling for restructuring exercise in their camp to weed out G40 cabals.

