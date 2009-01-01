Home | World | Africa | So-called liberation struggle afforded people a chance to get married - Mpofu
Zanu-PF officials clash
Mnangagwa hunts for coup mongers

So-called liberation struggle afforded people a chance to get married - Mpofu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former MDC legislator Norman Mpofu has said the so-called tough liberation struggle afforded people a chance to get married, "the Zanu PF way" Chihuri needs to explain what he exactly meant by this.

He said this confirms his fear that some people are exaggerating the roles they played during the liberation struggle.

"Serious crimes were committed especially against the girl child during that era. Those from Matebeleland vividly remember heinous rape cases committed by oPasi against the girl child and young women. Looks like, if Chihuri's affidavit is any the to go by, worse things were done in the name of liberating this country," Mpofu said.

"Where do you get the time to marry if the war was as serious as they claim. So its true most of the so-called," called our liberators" spent most of their time in night clubs. I salute ZIPRA the true liberators of this country."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185