So-called liberation struggle afforded people a chance to get married - Mpofu
- 3 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
He said this confirms his fear that some people are exaggerating the roles they played during the liberation struggle.
"Serious crimes were committed especially against the girl child during that era. Those from Matebeleland vividly remember heinous rape cases committed by oPasi against the girl child and young women. Looks like, if Chihuri's affidavit is any the to go by, worse things were done in the name of liberating this country," Mpofu said.
"Where do you get the time to marry if the war was as serious as they claim. So its true most of the so-called," called our liberators" spent most of their time in night clubs. I salute ZIPRA the true liberators of this country."
