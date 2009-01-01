Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa hunts for coup mongers
Mnangagwa hunts for coup mongers



Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says that government would soon be bringing a new Bill to clamp down on purveyors of falsehoods, which are harmful to the security of the country.

This comes as authorities said that they had identified people who recently claimed that President Mnangagwa was on the verge of being toppled from power by the military.

Kashiri told the Parliamentary Committee on Defence that the Bill would deal with those who peddle lies.

