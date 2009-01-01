Home | World | Africa | Zimbabweans launch petitition to force Mnangagwa - Chamisa to dialogue

A certain section of Zimbabweans has launched an online petition calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to unite for the sake of the suffering population.

The petitition which was started by one Moses Machipisa calls for a government of National Unity.

Read the petition below:

Zimbabwe has been in a crisis for years and now it is worsening. The economy is crumbling and there is a lot of economic, political and social instability. If the situation continues unresolved the country will be thrown into further chaos and unrest.

We are calling upon all progressive Zimbabweans to sign this petition for a National Unity Dialogue between Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, with input from the Business community, the Church, Civil Society, the Youth and Citizens for them to put their differences aside, unite and work together in a power sharing arrangement such as a Government of National Unity for the sake of peace, development and a secure future for all Zimbabweans.

To sign the petition click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...