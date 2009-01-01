Air Zimbabwe in mid air scare...makes emergency landing in Thailand
The plane was on its way to Islamabad to pick up 180 passengers returning to South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The national airline has since issued the below statement:
Air Zimbabwe special repatriation flight UM462 flying from Bangkok was, early this morning forced to make an air tum back mid-flight to Islamabad resulting from an abnormal engine parameter which necessitated a precautionary left engine shut down in accordance with established standard operating procedures.
Our engineers are making all necessary assessments and maintenance for its return to serviceability.
