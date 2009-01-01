Home | World | Africa | Air Zimbabwe in mid air scare...makes emergency landing in Thailand
Air Zimbabwe in mid air scare...makes emergency landing in Thailand



Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200 ER made an emergency landing on Wednesday after it developed an abnormal engine parameter on its flight to Islamabad, Pakistan, from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The plane was on its way to Islamabad to pick up 180 passengers returning to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The national airline has since issued the below statement:

Air Zimbabwe special repatriation flight UM462 flying from Bangkok was, early this morning  forced to make an air tum back mid-flight to Islamabad resulting from an abnormal engine parameter which necessitated a precautionary left engine shut down in accordance with established standard operating procedures.

The 8767-200 ER aircraft which had 17 crew and 2 passengers onboard landed safely at Suvarmabhumi International Airport in Bangkok at 0839hrs (UTC). The aircraft was positioning to Islamabad to pick up 180 passengers returning to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Our engineers are making all necessary assessments and maintenance for its return to serviceability.

