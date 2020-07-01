Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation salutes Joshua Nkomo
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Foundation said, "Today the Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation joins the world in commemorating the life of one of our nation's founding fathers, Joshua Nyongolo Mqabuko Nkomo. Long live his legacy and the legacy of all those who fought to liberate our beloved Zimbabwe."
Sithole led a split in 1963, soon after the NDP turned into the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu), Ndabaningi Sithole quit and, backed by the then young Robert Mugabe, set up the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu),
Nkomo died in 1999 aged 82.He had prostate cancer.
Announcing his death President Mugabe said, ''We grieve the loss of a father figure, a founder of our nation, this great man whose life was spent in struggle. The giant has fallen.''
