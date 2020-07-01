Home | World | Africa | Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation salutes Joshua Nkomo
Zimbabwean white man raises US$100 000 for Bulawayo and Harare pensioners
Mnangagwa's superstitious regime unmasked

Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation salutes Joshua Nkomo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Founding ZANU President Ndabaningi Sithole's foundation has issued a statement remembering the death of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Foundation said, "Today the Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation joins the world in commemorating the life of one of our nation's founding fathers, Joshua Nyongolo Mqabuko Nkomo. Long live his legacy and the legacy of all those who fought to liberate our beloved Zimbabwe."

Sithole led a split in 1963, soon after the NDP turned into the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu), Ndabaningi Sithole quit and, backed by the then young Robert Mugabe, set up the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu),

Nkomo died in 1999 aged 82.He had prostate cancer.

Today the #NdabaningiSitholeFoundation joins the world in commemorating the life of one of our nation's founding fathers, Joshua Nyongolo Mqabuko Nkomo. Long live his legacy and the legacy of all those who fought to liberate our beloved Zimbabwe.#NSF@ProfJNMoyo @RailaOdinga pic.twitter.com/I9wAvuiIzf

— Ndabaningi Sithole Foundation (@ndabafoundation) July 1, 2020

Announcing his death President Mugabe said, ''We grieve the loss of a father figure, a founder of our nation, this great man whose life was spent in struggle. The giant has fallen.''

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188