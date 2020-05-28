Home | World | Africa | Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa defends CapiTalk FM station manager

Veteran broadcaster Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has posted a social media post expressing disappointment on Zimpapers which has suspended the station manager of its talk radio station, CapiTalk FM Nyaradzo Makombe-Hazangwi for airing a programme called Ending Torture and Impunity in Zimbabwe.

The manager was suspended for airing a programme that the senior management said lacked balance.

"One day we won't get suspended or fired for doing our jobs. One day we will get hired for our abilities & promoted for our brilliance. One day we won't offend older men & women who feel threatened by excellence. Mediocrity & fear are the enemies of growth. One day, is one day." Parirenyatwa posted.

This bleeds. Nah, man. Stop killing people, beating people, torturing people, harassing people- all over the world, in fact. I'll add "black" to those people and I'll add "women" to those people for emphasis in this moment. USA, Zimbabwe, Philippines, China... #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/RVL3GVOhPs — Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) May 28, 2020

The said programme was funded by Zimrights and included panelists: abduction and torture survivors Jestina Mukoko, one Wellington Nkawu as well as ZimRights director Dzikamai Bere and Frances Lovemore, director of the Counselling Services Unit.

