Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa defends CapiTalk FM station manager

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 39 minutes ago
Veteran broadcaster Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has posted a social media post expressing disappointment on Zimpapers which  has suspended the station manager of its talk radio station, CapiTalk FM Nyaradzo Makombe-Hazangwi for airing a programme called Ending Torture and Impunity in Zimbabwe.

The manager was suspended for airing a programme that the senior management said lacked balance.

"One day we won't get suspended or fired for doing our jobs. One day we will get hired for our abilities & promoted for our brilliance. One day we won't offend older men & women who feel threatened by excellence. Mediocrity & fear are the enemies of growth. One day, is one day." Parirenyatwa posted.

This bleeds. Nah, man. Stop killing people, beating people, torturing people, harassing people- all over the world, in fact. I'll add "black" to those people and I'll add "women" to those people for emphasis in this moment. USA, Zimbabwe, Philippines, China... #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/RVL3GVOhPs

— Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) May 28, 2020

The said programme was funded by Zimrights and included panelists: abduction and torture survivors Jestina Mukoko, one Wellington Nkawu as well as ZimRights director Dzikamai Bere and Frances Lovemore, director of the Counselling Services Unit.

One day we won't get suspended or fired for doing our jobs. One day we will get hired for our abilities & promoted for our brilliance. One day we won't offend older men & women who feel threatened by excellence. Mediocrity & fear are the enemies of growth. One day, is one day.

— Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) July 1, 2020

