Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa defends CapiTalk FM station manager
- 4 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The manager was suspended for airing a programme that the senior management said lacked balance.
"One day we won't get suspended or fired for doing our jobs. One day we will get hired for our abilities & promoted for our brilliance. One day we won't offend older men & women who feel threatened by excellence. Mediocrity & fear are the enemies of growth. One day, is one day." Parirenyatwa posted.
This bleeds. Nah, man. Stop killing people, beating people, torturing people, harassing people- all over the world, in fact. I'll add "black" to those people and I'll add "women" to those people for emphasis in this moment. USA, Zimbabwe, Philippines, China... #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/RVL3GVOhPs— Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) May 28, 2020
The said programme was funded by Zimrights and included panelists: abduction and torture survivors Jestina Mukoko, one Wellington Nkawu as well as ZimRights director Dzikamai Bere and Frances Lovemore, director of the Counselling Services Unit.
One day we won't get suspended or fired for doing our jobs. One day we will get hired for our abilities & promoted for our brilliance. One day we won't offend older men & women who feel threatened by excellence. Mediocrity & fear are the enemies of growth. One day, is one day.— Ruvheneko (@RuvhenekoP) July 1, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles