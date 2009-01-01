Time to down tools
My fellow Zimbabweans, we must stand up for our lives, the future of our children and our country's dignity and prosperity. Right now Zimbabwe is a case study of a failed state, run by corrupt mongers, dominated by inconsistent policies and a government with a huge appetite for spending. A country that is on the blink of collapse yet the leader continues to hire a private jet for his trips even at a time when the whole world embraced video conferencing, ED still found a way to enjoy his luxurious life of traveling.
All civil servants deserve a good remuneration. Teachers, doctors and nurses deserve to be recognised for their patriotic roles in shaping our society in their respective duties.My fellow countrymen and women, lets join hands with the nurses and teachers in a nationwide peaceful mass action. I call upon all democratic minded societies and movements including the workers' unions to deliver this message to all their members. Time is now, lets us not wait any longer. We will die in silence. Let it be peaceful but with a strong message- Enough is Enough. We are all suffering and some can hide behind the camouflage but we are a one person being subjected to this very same torture. Together we can create a real free Zimbabwe and leaders that share a common goal with us - that of reviving Zimbabwe to its true potential. Now is the time to show solidarity to our Lives, #OUR LIVES MATTER.
Lets unite for this common cause.
Dr Takesure Tazvishaya.
