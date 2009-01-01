Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe welcomes CAF's announcements

Many football stakeholders have welcomed yesterday's announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which now sees two of the continent's top tournaments being postponed.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will now be conducted in 2022 and the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) will now be held in 2021 as well as the establishment of the Africa women's championship tournament.

"I think CAF took a very good decision by postponing the Afcon and Awcon tournaments because the safety of players should come first.

It will also give teams ample time to train and prepare for the tournaments. I also embrace the announcement of the Africa women's championship tournament, it's high time we put our girls on the map just like in Europe, it will also enhance their skills," said Isaiah Mupfurutsa, Dynamos' chairperson.

Rosemary Mugadza, who is the coach of the women's national team also welcomed the postponements.

"Having the Awcon next year is a good idea because we were supposed to start our league matches in April but couldn't and we don't even know when we will start so it's a blessing in disguise which will also give the various coaches enough time to prepare for their teams," said the national team coach.

Mugadza also welcomed the proposed Africa women's championship tournament citing that it was high time the country had a professional women's league.

"It's high time we have a professional women's league with this development we need to have proper league structures from provinces to the national league.

Moreso, having the Africa women's championship is a good development for women football on the continent, it will improve the standard of football especially when teams qualify for the World Cup and also to market our players which will attract sponsorship for the league and clubs," said Mugadza.

Former Highlanders coach Mark Harrison, also commended the move by CAF of introducing the Africa women's championship tournament.

"It's also a good thing for African football and the projection and improvement of women football. Moreover, it would be great for women's football to go professional but I think establishing a professional women's league in the country might be a big task as even men's professional teams in Zimbabwe find it increasingly difficult to meet the financial commitments required," said Harrison.

