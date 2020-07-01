Girl child receives prosthetic leg
- 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The girl child lost her leg to snake bite when she was 12 years old.
"I was bitten by a poisonous snake, which resulted in my leg being amputated.
I appreciate the care that we are receiving in our numbers at Open Heart Disability Care Trust", Sakhala said.
She further appreciated the skills that they are acquiring from the home that includes chicken rearing and gardening.
