Home | World | Africa | Girl child receives prosthetic leg
Zanu PF blames 'illicit market' plus usual suspects minus MDC for growing instability - 'It is the economy, stupid'
Mupfumira trial kicks off

Girl child receives prosthetic leg



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Sharon Sakhala (20) from Muzarabani district received a donation of a prosthetic leg from Open Heart Disability Care Trust supported by Rotary Australia in Harare today.

The girl child lost her leg to snake bite when she was 12 years old.

"I was bitten by a poisonous snake, which resulted in my leg being amputated.

I appreciate the care that we are receiving in our numbers at Open Heart Disability Care Trust", Sakhala said.

She further appreciated the skills that they are acquiring from the home that includes chicken rearing and gardening.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 184