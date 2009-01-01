Home | World | Africa | Mupfumira trial kicks off

THE trial of former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira has kicked off at the Harare Magistrates court this Wednesday with both Mupfumira and her then Permanent Secretary, Ngoni Masoka pleading not guilty to all three counts.

The duo is being charged for two counts of criminal abuse of office as public officers and one of concealing a transaction.

The court heard that in one of the charges Mupfumira used state funds to pay air tickets and upkeep for her personal aides to attend her daughter's wedding in South Africa.

Mupfumira through her defence counsel led by Advocate Magwaliba denied all the charges saying she never directed Masoka to release funds as alleged by the state.

Masoka also told the court that he never received a verbal directive from the former Minister directing him to purchase the air tickets.

It is the state's case that the duo siphoned millions of dollars from the National Social Security Authority when they were at the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality industry.

The matter has been postponed to the 21st of next month for the continuation of trial.

In another court case, Harare City Council Acting Human capital director, Mathew Marara has appeared in court facing charges fraud involving 1.2 million United States Dollars for the illegal sale of stands.

It is the state's case that sometime in 2017, Marara sold a total of 150 stands in Kuwadzana suburb in Harare without council's approval.

He will back in court on Thursday for bail ruling.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...