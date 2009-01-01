Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe records 17 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more recoveries
Zimbabwe records 17 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more recoveries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 19 minutes ago
ZIMBABWE this Tuesday recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 591.

Of the positive cases, 13 are returnees from South Africa while three are local cases and one is a returnee from Botswana.

All the cases have since been isolated.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said one of the local cases is a known contact to a confirmed case, and investigations to establish the source of infection for the other two are ongoing.

A total of 11 new recoveries were recorded bring the total number of recoveries to 162. This leaves the number of active cases at 421.

Zimbabwe has recorded a total of seven deaths since the onset of the outbreak on the 20th of March this year.

To date, Zimbabwe has conducted 67 755 COVID-19 tests.

The bulk of Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases have been returnees from the region and abroad and the government is on high alert to ensure all returnees are quarantined upon return until they have satisfied all testing measures as outlined by the WHO.

