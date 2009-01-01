Home | World | Africa | MDC-T recalls 8 senators from Parliament

DRAMA continues to unfold in the embattled MDC Alliance party after eight Senators were recalled by the MDC-T from the August House this Wednesday.

Announcing the dismissal of the eight Senators this Wednesday; President of the Senate, Mabel Chinomona said once a member has been recalled by the mother party, he or she ceases to do business in the August House.

Parliamentarians who were shown the exit door are Cresencia Chabuka, Spiwe Ncube, Phyllis Ndlovu, Hebert Sinamupande, Gideon Shoko, Mellina Pfuti, Helen Zivira and Tapfumaneyi Wunganai.

Last month, MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora recalled 13 MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament.

Speaker of National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, announced the recalling of the MDC legislators who included Amos Chibaya Mkoba, Gweru, Happymore Chidziva Highfield, Harare, Basilia Majaya, Mutarairwa Mugido, Virginia Muradzikwa, Anna Muyambo, Francesica Ncube, Nomathemba Ndlovu and Murisi Zvidzai, Harare Central.

Announcing the dismissal of the nine MDC Alliance legislators from parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said they were recalled by their party after MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora wrote to him.

The legislators and senators are being recalled by the MDC-T after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on Nelson Chamisa's illegitimacy as the leader of the opposition party.

