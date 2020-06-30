Home | World | Africa | Thokozani Khupe strikes again..recalls Chamisa's 8 Senators
MDC-T recalls 8 senators from Parliament
100 retail operators arrested for not accepting Zimdollar, bond notes

Thokozani Khupe strikes again..recalls Chamisa's 8 Senators



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has sprung a surprise expulsion from parliament of the following Senators:

Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland Province),
Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo),
Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North),
Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South),
Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo),
Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North),
Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East),
Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).

Senate President Mabel Chinomona told Senators on Wednesday that, "The members of the Senate no longer represent the interest of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020. Section 129 sub-section 1 (a) of the Constitution provides that the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant once the member seizes to be a Member of Parliament."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 184