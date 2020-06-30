Home | World | Africa | Thokozani Khupe strikes again..recalls Chamisa's 8 Senators

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has sprung a surprise expulsion from parliament of the following Senators:

Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland Province),

Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo),

Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North),

Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South),

Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo),

Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North),

Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East),

Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).

Senate President Mabel Chinomona told Senators on Wednesday that, "The members of the Senate no longer represent the interest of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020. Section 129 sub-section 1 (a) of the Constitution provides that the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant once the member seizes to be a Member of Parliament."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...