Thokozani Khupe strikes again..recalls Chamisa's 8 Senators
- 2 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland Province),
Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo),
Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North),
Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South),
Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo),
Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North),
Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East),
Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).
Senate President Mabel Chinomona told Senators on Wednesday that, "The members of the Senate no longer represent the interest of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020. Section 129 sub-section 1 (a) of the Constitution provides that the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant once the member seizes to be a Member of Parliament."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles