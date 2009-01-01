Xenophobic ex-Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba threatens to bounce back
Speaking to South Africa media, Mashaba said, "Once I come back as mayor of Joburg we will intensify the raids to get rid of criminals."Mashaba's statements were made on the background of a court ruling which declared that raids, searches, inspections, seizures, fingerprinting and arrests were unlawful by Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo, judges Piet Meyer and Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.
The judges said the motivation for the raids came from Mashaba's office and were led by the municipality's group forensic and investigation service unit to deal with hijacked buildings and other serious crimes.
